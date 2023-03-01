Obituary for Trudy Elze Jurgens

Edltraud “Trudy” Elze Jurgens, 68, passed away on Feb. 16, 2023, at Accent Care Hospice.

Trudy was born to Edward Meger Sr. and Alma Meger.

Trudy Elze Jurgens

Trudy enjoyed growing up near North Beach in Racine, Wis. and had many adventures with her brother and friends. She loved her family, her friends, her pets and gardening.

Trudy traveled to Europe and around the U.S. with her family. Trudy lost her husband, Lee Jurgens, on Feb. 7, 2023, after many years of caregiving while he was ill. She taught us that “Love endures all.”

Trudy is survived by her brother Edward (Carol) Meger; caregiver, Adam Smith; aunts, uncles, cousins, dear friends, Joel Jurgens, and family.

Services

Committal service will be held at West Lawn Memorial Park on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at 2:15 p.m.

For those wishing to attend, please meet at the cemetery entrance.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Trudy Elze Jurgens please visit the Sturino Funeral Home Sympathy Store.

Obituary and photo courtesy of Sturino Funeral Home.

Local news The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, is your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with local news. Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news. Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens – Journalism that serves.