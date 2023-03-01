UW-Extension shares their “Beets, Beans, & Greens” salad as a way to encourage the consumption of a simple nutrient-rich food in a simple and quick recipe.

It’s March and spring is on the way. As brighter days are ahead and warmer temperatures present themselves, it’s time to enjoy a crisp, protein-packed, nutritional salad.

This colorful salad comes in at only 150 calories per serving. The recipe makes six servings and is ready in under 30 minutes. Not bad for a healthy lunch with good friends.

Want to make it yourself?

‘Beets, Beans, & Greens’ recipe

