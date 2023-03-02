Enrollment for the 2023 Racine Unified School District (RUSD) summer school session is officially open. Registration will close on May 26.

“The program is a smart and simple choice to keep your child’s brain active and engaged in learning even when school is out,” reads a news release from RUSD.

What’s included in RUSD summer school?

RUSD summer school is open to any child. Those wishing to attend do not need to attend an RUSD school during the academic school year to attend summer school with RUSD.

New in 2023, there is a simplified scheduling format for RUSD summer school students. Each registered child will receive math, reading and a rotation of fun. Additionally, they will receive both challenging and captivating instruction in enrichment courses including music, art, physical education and more.

Registration is open for 4K-8 grade, Extended Learning, and High school.

The District’s extended learning department, in partnership with the city of Racine’s Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services Department (PRCS), is also offering after-school summer school programming. Parents and guardians can sign up for this program during the summer school registration process.

Benefits of RUSD summer school

According to RUSD, they encourage all students to attend summer school. The program, both fun and academically rigorous, is both rewarding and enriching for a student’s education.

RUSD’s news release notes that summer school can improve students’ foundational skills, expand their problem-solving abilities, reduce summer learning loss, and boost their communication, leadership, and social skills.

Need help?

Email summer.school@rusd.org or visit one of RUSD’s Family Resource Centers, located within two RUSD schools, for help registering or with further questions about summer school.

Knapp Elementary

2701 17th St.

Tuesdays and Thursdays

Noon – 4:30 p.m. Mitchell K-8

2701 Drexel Ave.

Mondays and Wednesdays

Noon – 4:30 p.m.