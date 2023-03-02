Obituary for Jeffrey Robert Lui

Jeffrey Robert Lui, 66, passed away on Feb. 26, 2023, at The Villa surrounded by his loving family.

Jeff was born in Racine, Wis. on July 30, 1956, to his mother Betty (nee Ager), and father Jerome Lui.

Jeff attended St. Catherine’s High School and graduated in 1974. After a few years of college, he decided to join the United States Marine Corps in 1976.

On April 23, 1977, he married the love of his life, Laura Lee Staven. Together they had 3 children. After completing his service in 1980, he and Laura moved back to Racine to raise their family.

Jeff was a printer for over 30 years, retiring in 2015. This gave him more time to enjoy with his family and friends. He was a member of Holy Communion Lutheran Church. Jeff also enjoyed playing poker and cribbage, bowling, and sporting events like Brewer and Packer games. However, his true passion in life was to spend as much time as possible with his wife, children, grandchildren, and great-grandson.

He is survived by his loving wife Laura of 45 years; his children Jeffrey II (Miranda), Jason (Sandra), Jessica (Timothy); his nine grandchildren, Kathryn (Austin) Long, Kaia, Grace, Hazel, Claire, and Benjamin, and Ethan and Cherish Land; and great-grandson, Liam Long. He is further survived by his siblings, James Lui, Jeanine Carroll, Stephen (Mary) Lui, Andrew (Amy) Lui; his mother in law Connie Staven; brothers and sisters-in-law Jeffrey (Kim) Staven, Lisa Staven, Jana (William) Macemon, Gregory (Jane) Staven, and Bradly (Tina) Staven. He is also survived by nieces, nephews, family, and friends that became family, too numerous to name. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jerome and Betty, his father-in-law Marvin and his sister-in-law Sandra.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, March 5, 2023, at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home. Visitation with the family will be from 1-3 p.m. with the service starting at 3 p.m.

The family would like to express their thanks for the wonderful care given by Promedica Hospice, and all of the staff at the Villa.

Per the family’s request, flowers can be ordered through Miller’s Flowers.

Obituary and photo courtesy of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.

