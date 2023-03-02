The Racine Roundup aired on TMJ4 during the 4 O’Clock news on Thursday, March 2. This week, Racine County Eye web editor Loren Lamoreaux discussed a new business and two upcoming local fundraisers with TMJ4 anchors, Steve Chamraz and Susan Kim.

1. Acupuncture and Herbal Medicine The Racine Roundup kicked off the segment by talking about Acupuncture and Herbal Medicine practitioner, Valerie Lyvers, and her relocation to Racine. She comes to the Racine area from Chicago and brings years of experience with her. To read about what wellness services she offers, click on her business spotlight feature. Business Spotlight: Valerie Lyvers: Acupuncture and Herbal Medicine Read this article

3. Empty Bowls

Thoughts for Food isn’t the only event happening in March to benefit the Racine County Food Bank. Empty Bowls will continue its yearly efforts to help those in the Racine community dealing with food insecurities.

For $15, event-goers will gain entry to Empty Bowls and have the chance to enjoy soups, bread and bakery items made and donated by local businesses and restaurants. Lamoreaux reminded viewers that the reusable bowl that attendees get to take and keep is meant to be a reminder that someone in our community has an empty bowl. Get the full details on our website. Feast at Empty Bowls on March 6, proceeds help fight food insecurities Read this article

