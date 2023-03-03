Obituary for Donna Mae Baum
Donna Mae Baum, age 73, passed away unexpectedly at home Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023. She was born in Milwaukee on Feb. 23, 1950, the daughter of the late John and Mary (Nee: Prinerics) Zweck.
Donna graduated from Gateway Technical College with a degree in Civil Engineering. She retired from Carthage College where she worked for Security. Donna enjoyed crafting and watching movies. Above all, she treasured the time spent with her family, especially her grandkids. She will be dearly missed.
Surviving are her sons: Jerome Baum (Fiancée Kathleen), and John (Kathleen) Baum; grandchildren: Brian, Brooke, Brock, Zachery, and Michael; great-grandchildren: Jordon, Jayden and Oliver; other relatives and dear friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her eldest son, James, on Feb. 21, 2003, and her brother, Thomas.
Services
Private services will be held with interment at Holy Cross Cemetery, Milwaukee.
Obituary and photo courtesy of Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home.
