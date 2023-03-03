KENOSHA COUNTY — Due to rainfall earlier in the week and snow continuing to melt, a flood warning has been set for Kenosha County by the National Weather Service (NWS).

The flood warning continues for the following rivers in Wisconsin:

Fox River (lower) near New Munster affecting Kenosha and Lake Counties. While not in Kenosha County, there is also a flood warning for the Sugar River at Brodhead affecting Rock, Winnebago and Green Counties.

“At 11.8 feet, floodwaters surround a home at the intersection of Highway 50 and Highway W in the Town of Wheatland area. Water is about 8 inches deep over 77th Street in the Town of Wheatland area. Water is in the backyards of some homes in the Village of Salem Lakes area. This level is the 50 percent chance of flood meaning there is a 50 percent chance in any given year of the river reaching this level,” states the NWS.

Flood warning dos and don’ts

Tips to stay safe during a flood:

Do not walk, swim or drive through flood waters.

You can be swept off your feet in as little as six inches of water.

Just six inches of water can stall your vehicle, and just one foot of moving water can sweep your vehicle away.

Even trucks and SUVs can stall or become trapped in flooded areas.

If your vehicle is trapped in rapidly moving water, stay inside; if water is rising inside the vehicle, seek refuge on the roof.

Never drive around barricades; if a road is closed, find a different route.

Avoid underpasses, underground parking and basements.

Stay off of bridges over fast-moving water.

Listen to EAS, NOAA Weather Radio, or local alerting systems for current emergency information and instructions.

If told to evacuate, do so immediately.

More safety tips are available from the National Safety Council and Ready.gov.