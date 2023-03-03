Obituary for Frank Kasparek

Frank Kasparek, 95, passed away at his home in Mount Pleasant on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023.

Frank was born in Goodrich, Wis, on Oct. 9, 1927. He was educated in Taylor County, Wis. schools, and earned degrees at the University of Colorado (1953) and UW-Parkside in Kenosha (1993). Between 1945 and 1953, Frank saw active service in the U.S. Merchant Marines, U.S. Army, and U.S. Air Force.

Frank Kasparek

In June of 1950, he and Esther Ruth Counts of Columbia, South Carolina, were joined in holy wedlock, a union that was to last for almost 69 years. In the course of his working life, Frank was employed at the Dumore Company, Howard Industries, and the J.I. Case Company. After retirement in 1985, he continued as an on-site representative for the Case IH Carr Hill, UK Plant, fully retiring in 2004.

In addition to teaching evening math classes at the Racine Vocational and Adult School for over 30 years, he was active in area politics. Frank served as Sturtevant Village Clerk, Village Trustee, and Racine County Board Supervisor. He was a 63 year member of Mount Pleasant Lutheran Church and a 60 year member of Belle City Lodge #18 F&AM and A.A.O.K.M.S, Tripoli Temple.

Having been “first generation in America,” Frank had a lifelong interest in European history, but especially of those who emigrated from Europe. For his children and grandchildren, he wrote of his mother’s life in Europe, her “Ellis Island Experience” and of growing up on a Wisconsin farm during the Great Depression and World War II periods. Several of Frank’s papers are on file at UW-Parkside, Eau Claire Archives, and the Taylor County Historical Society. In memory of her missionary parents, Frank and Esther also compiled a Counts family history, a copy of which is on file at the University of South Carolina’s Caroliniana Library. For several years, his “Back Porch Musings” column appeared in the Renaissance Magazine.

Frank is preceded in death by his sisters: Elsie (Adolph) Stojak and Bess (Louis) Smith; brothers: George (Frances), Louie (Emma), and Joe (Sallie); Esther, his beloved wife of 68 years; and their much loved son and daughter-in-law, George Paul and Donna Lynn Kasparek, beside whom he will now be laid to rest.

Frank is survived by his daughters: Dr. Sue K. Goetz, DVM, MPH, of Bristol, Wis., Elizabeth Ann (Mike) Phillips of Arpin, Wis., and Virginia Ruth (Mike) Kelley of Anacortes, Wash.; six grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

Services

Private family services for Frank Kasparek will be held at a later date. Inurnment will take place at West Lawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials in honor of Frank and Esther may be directed to Mount Pleasant Lutheran Church (1700 S Green Bay Road, Racine, WI 53406) and/or a charity/church of your choice.

Obituary and photo courtesy of Wilson Funeral Home.

