Obituary for Karl R. Grabher

Karl R. Grabher, 69, passed away at AccentCare Hospice-Oak Creek on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. He was born in Racine on Dec. 21, 1953, the son of the late George M. and Jeanne H. (nee: Dibble) Grabher.

Karl R. Grabher

After graduating from high school, he went on to earn his associate’s degree as an HVACR Technician. On March 26, 1977, in the First United Methodist Church in Kenosha, he was united in marriage to Karen Ann Sivley. Karl had been employed by the Racine Unified School District for over 22 years until his retirement in 2011. He enjoyed woodworking, gardening, camping, astronomy, raising Koi, and the conservation of Monarch butterflies.

Surviving are: his wife, Karen; their children, Mason R. (Jessica) Grabher, of Murfreesboro, Tenn., Megan K. Grabher, of Racine; four grandchildren, Evan, Gage, Lee, and Peyton; great-granddaughter, Delilah; sisters and brothers, Jacquelynn Meyers, of Racine, Don (Jaclyn) Grabher, of Waukesha, and Rebekah Grabher-Neu; of Mount Pleasant. His nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends also survive him. In addition to his parents, Karl was preceded in death by his two brothers, infant Robert, and Darold; brother-in-law, George Meyers; and sister-in-law, Judith Grabher.

In lieu of flowers, the family has suggested memorials to AccentCare Hospice-Oak Creek; or University of Illinois-Chicago, College of Dentistry at University of Illinois Foundation, P.O. Box 734500, Chicago, IL 60673-4500, please make all donations payable to University of Illinois Foundation and write Fund 12333086 in the memo field; or Ascension Cancer Care Center, 3805-B Spring St. Racine, WI 53405, please make all donations payable to All Saints Foundation and write Cancer Care Center in the memo field; or the Monarch Watch Program.

Services

The Celebration of his life will be held in the funeral home, on Thursday, March 9th at 6:00 p.m. Family and friends can meet with the family there, from 5:00 p.m. until the time of the services. Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.

Obituary and photo courtesy of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.

