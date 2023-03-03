MILWAUKEE — March 17, also known as St. Patrick’s Day, happens during Lent. This year is falls on a Friday. Because of this, Archbishop Jerome E. Listecki of the Archdiocese of Milwaukee has lifted Lenten restrictions for the holiday.

During the season of Lent in the Catholic church, for those 14 years old and older, Catholics are to refrain from eating meat on Fridays. Thus, the Friday night fish fry popularity in Wisconsin.

Archbishop Jerome E. Listecki – Credit: Archdiocese of Milwaukee However, this year, things are looking different for Catholics. The decision came after careful consideration and allows Catholics (in the Archdiocese of Milwaukee) to participate in St. Patrick’s Day festivities, including eating meat on March 17. The Archdiocese of Milwaukee has 197 parishes in 10 counties throughout southeastern Wisconsin and more than 640,000 registered Catholics.

Because there is now an exemption in place from the traditional Lenten restrictions, the Archbishop encouraged Wisconsinites who are of the Catholic faith.

“Catholics who partake in the St. Patrick’s Day feast are encouraged to engage in another sacrificial or charitable act that day or give up meat on another day,” he said.

March 17 has been the official feast day of St. Patrick on the Catholic Church’s liturgical calendar since 1631, but Irish people had been celebrating their beloved bishop since the 10th century.

In 2017, the last time St. Patrick’s Day fell on a Lenten Friday, Archbishop Listecki also granted a dispensation for the day.

Fish frys during Lent

