Obituary for Michael J. Johnson

Michael J. Johnson, 31, of Kenosha, passed away Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023.

He was born in Kenosha on Aug. 8, 1991. Michael graduated from Lakeview Technology Academy in 2009 and went on to work outdoors doing landscaping and snow removal.

Michael J. Johnson

Michael was an avid sports fan, growing up playing golf, baseball and basketball with his father coaching his teams. His favorite sports teams were the Chicago Bears and Chicago Cubs. Michael enjoyed playing video games with his friends and going out on his boat during the summer, but his favorite thing to do was to be a father to his beautiful daughter.

Michael received his love of animals from his father, as his canine companion, Sadie can attest.

He is survived by his father, mentor, and best friend, Jim Johnson of Kenosha; his mother, Kim Pryse of Racine, his daughter, Addison Johnson of Pleasant Prairie; his sister Julia Lewis, and his nephews and niece.

Michael was preceded in death by his brother, John D. Lewis.

Services

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at noon at the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home, with a celebration of life to follow. A visitation will take place on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.

Obituary and photo courtesy of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.

Local news The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, is your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with local news. Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news. Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens – Journalism that serves.