Obituary for Scott A. Reynolds

Scott A. Reynolds, 69, passed away on Thursday, March 2, 2023, in his home in Caledonia.

He was born in Milwaukee on March 9, 1953, to the late Harry T. and Kathryn A. (nee: Petri) Reynolds. On March 28, 1981, Scott was united in marriage to Marie A. Gaza. He attended Oak Creek High School and was employed with Caterpillar Inc. and AT&T until his retirement.

Scott was an avid football fan, enjoyed hunting and was a man that truly did it his way!

He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Marie Reynolds; his son, Michael (Ashley) Scalf; his grandchildren, Devin, Christian, Jaxon, and Brayden Scalf, Ethan, and Evan Miszewski; his siblings; Harry D. (Midori) Reynolds, Susan Smith, and Dan Reynolds; his son-in-law, Micheal Miszewski; and his loving nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Scott is preceded in death by a daughter, Sarah Scalf; and his brothers, Howard and Jim Reynolds.

Services

A Memorial Service for Scott will be held on Friday, March 10, 2023, at 6 p.m. at Purath-Strand Funeral Home. Relatives and friends may meet with the family from 4 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.

Obituary and photo courtesy of Purath-Strand Funeral Home.