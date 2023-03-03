Obituary for Willie Ruth ‘Sue’ Campbell

Willie Ruth (Howard) Campbell went to be with the Lord on Feb. 23, 2023, surrounded by her loving family.

Willie Ruth was born on May 10, 1946, to the union of Walter and Lizzie Ann (Hickman) Howard, in New Albany, Miss. Where she received her formal education from B.F. Ford School System. Willie Ruth was called Sue by family and friends. She was employed by Laidlaw and Harris Metals and was a loyal and dedicated worker wherever her employment career led her.

Willie Ruth Campbell

Willie Ruth attended Shiloh CME Church, in New Albany where she confirmed and recommitted her life and belief in Jesus Christ as her personal savior. Willie Ruth will be truly missed by all her family, friends and loved ones. Her irresistible smile, her affectionate laughter, and her kind heart were loved by everyone who knew her.

She loved to cook and entertain family and friends with her southern cuisine. Traveling, fellowship with her family, near or far, and the excitement of playing Bingo were also things she enjoyed. Ruth was an excellent and safe driver and would drive anything with wheels. If you were privileged to encounter her when she was driving, you may have witnessed her turning corners safely on two wheels.

Willie Ruth leaves to cherish her memories with her daughters, Denise (Johnnie) Pierce and Jeannette (Cleveland) Brown both of Racine, Wis.; and Devanie Jones of Appleton, Wis.; Tara White and Jewel Ward of Racine; sisters, Dr. Emma Wade of New Albany, Miss.; Cynthia (Cowley) Burnett of Red Hills, Miss.; Reverend Dr. Barbara Howard of Oxford, Miss.; brother J.B.(Lois) Howard of Atlanta, Ga; 20 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law: Louella Carter, Mary Golden, Marlow Howard; and brother-in-law Chester Jones. Willie Ruth’s memories will be cherished by many others including nieces, nephews, and cousins. She also had special friendships with numerous individuals including Fairy, Lillie, Rose, Wilma, and Mike.

Willie Ruth was preceded in death by her parents Walter and Lizzie Ann (Hickman) Howard; her husbands, Ernest Jones and Wilbert Campbell. Her children, Jacqueline Powell and Kenya White; son-in-law, Orlandis Powell; siblings, Brenda Gilbert and Lee Howard; mothers-in-law, Bessie Mae Jones and Louise Staton. Willie Ruth was also preceded in death by other loving family members and friends.

Services

Family and friends are invited to meet in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, for a visitation from 10 until 11 a.m. A service celebrating her life and Homegoing will take place at 11 a.m. with Rev. Daryn D. Crenshaw officiating. Her interment will follow at Graceland Cemetery.

Flowers may be ordered through Miller’s Flowers at the family’s request.

Obituary and photo courtesy of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.

