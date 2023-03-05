Obituary for Christopher David Thompson

Christopher David Thompson, age 57, passed away on March 2, 2023, at his residence. Christopher was born in Chicago on April 6, 1965, the son of Theodore and Janet (nee: Finsen) Thompson.

Christopher, also known as Chris and Barney to his friends, attended St. Rita’s Grade School and graduated from St. Catherine’s High School “Class of 1983”. Chris had a great heart and fortitude and excelled on the baseball and football fields. He was proud to have received The Ken Foots Award for his play on the gridiron. He attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison and lived there for some years.

Through the years, Chris was employed with various companies in sales and lived in Racine and more recently in Florida to get out of the cold winters in Wisconsin. To say Chris was a sports enthusiast is an understatement. He loved all Wisconsin teams, and golfing, and was a wealth of information regarding all statistics and sports-related stories. Above all, Chris loved cheering on his two sons on and off the field. He loved going to their games, helping coach their teams, and watching them grow with each of their successes in life.

Chris will be dearly missed by his sons, Zachary of McHenry, Ill., and Caleb of Racine; his mother, Janet; brothers, Kevin (Audra) and Craig (Michelle), all of Madison; nieces and nephews, Hailey, Allison, and Lauren; and Bridget and Joseph; former wife Patty Toth Tabbert, and other relatives and friends. Chris was preceded in death by his father, Theodore in 2009.

Services

Private family services for Christopher David Thompson will be held.