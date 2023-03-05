RACINE — Members of Racine Professional Firefighters Local 321 have ratified a new contract with the City of Racine.

The tentative agreement, approved in a vote this week, goes before the Racine Common Council for a vote next Tuesday (March 7). The council meeting starts at 7 p.m. in City Hall Room 205.

Local 321 members have been working under a previous contract for the past two years. The union represents 128 Racine Fire Department employees.

Among the provisions in the new tentative agreement are:

A 15.75% wage increase over four years. The pay would be retroactive to Jan. 1, 2021.

A $2,000 retention bonus.

An additional paid holiday and 24 hours of vacation time.

320 hours of paid parental leave.

Additional pay for city resident firefighters

In addition, union firefighters who are City of Racine residents would receive an additional 3% in pay; be eligible for student loan repayment assistance, and be eligible for housing downpayment assistance. These incentives would bring Local 321 members in line with the city’s non-union employees.

“I want to congratulate both bargaining teams and thank the members of Racine Professional Firefighters Local 321 for ratifying this agreement,” said Mayor Cory Mason in a statement. “I will bring the agreement to the Common Council on Tuesday and urge them to support it. As we continue to face an increase in fire and EMS calls, I know we can continue working together to keep our city safe and healthy through this time.”