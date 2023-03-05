Death notice for Doreen Mae Lee
Doreen Mae Lee, age 64, passed away Friday, March 3, 2023.
Services
A memorial service will be held at the funeral home, Sunday, March 12, 2023, at 2 p.m. Relatives and friends may meet prior to the service 1-2 pm. A full obituary will follow.
Obituary and photo courtesy of Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home.
