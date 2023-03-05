Obituary for Joseph Herman Anders

Joseph Herman Anders, 81, went to his heavenly home on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. He was born in Campbellsport, Wis. on May 20, 1941, to Roman and Marie (nee: Kleiber) Anders, the oldest of 14 children.

Joseph Herman Anders

Joseph earned his Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Marquette University in 1965. He went on to complete basic training at Ft. Leonard Wood, Mo., and was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant after graduating from Officer Candidate School in Ft. Sill, Okla. He proudly served in the Army for three years, until he was honorably discharged in 1968 as a First Lieutenant. While stationed in Germany, Joe met his wife, Krystyna Cypel. They were united in marriage on March 8, 1968, in Ingolstadt, Germany, and settled in Racine shortly after.

Joe worked as Assistant Chief Engineer in the automotive division of Modine Manufacturing Company in Racine. His business travels took him to places such as China, Australia and Canada. Joe loved his work at Modine and was very dedicated to it for 41 years until his retirement in 2006. After retirement, Joe found joy in taking care of his grandchildren. All nine of them loved their “Opa” very much.

During his lifetime, Joe enjoyed working on cars and numerous hands-on projects with his children. He was a loving and caring father to six children. He was a very handy dad; there was nothing he couldn’t fix or build. When winter came around, he made sure to turn his backyard into an ice rink for his family to enjoy. Much like his father, Joe was a man of unending love and patience. He lived a simple life of caring for his family. He was a gentle, humble, unselfish man of great abilities and will be deeply missed.

He is loved dearly by his wife, Krystyna; children: Steven (Denise Wemmert) Anders, Robert (Cindy Phalen) Anders, Joan (Bill) Ticha, Mary (Scott) Straub, David (Natalie Villalobos) Anders, and Gregory (Julia) Anders; grandchildren: Jack, Jude, Mark, Christine, Acen, Evan, David Jr., Parker, and Silas; siblings: Jude (Paula) Anders, Mike Anders, Paul Anders, Mary (Mike) Koslowski, Louise Makhija, James Anders, Gary Anders, Patrick Anders, Jeffery (Linda Alvarado) Anders, Jean (Brett) Weed, Randy (Cheryl) Anders; and other family members and friends.

He goes on to be reunited with his parents, Roman and Marie Anders; brother, Tom Anders; sister, Joan Wold; and sister-in-law, Ellen Anders.

Services

A funeral mass for Joseph will take place on March 7, 2023, at 11:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, with Father Ricardo Martín officiating. Visitation will take place from 10 a.m. until time of service.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Alzheimer’s Association or Sacred Heart Church are appreciated.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Joseph Herman Anders please visit the Sturino Funeral Home Sympathy Store.