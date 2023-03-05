Obituary for Josephine Sophie Lock

Josephine Sophie Lock, age 91, passed away Friday, March 3, 2023, at Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital. She was born in Sheboygan, WI, on Sept. 29, 1931, the daughter of the late Walter and Mary Zawatzke.

Josephine Sophie Lock

Josephine was employed by Western Publishing for several years until her retirement. She was a long-time member of St. Lucy Catholic Church. Josephine was very artistic, and enjoyed various crafts and painting pictures. She volunteered as a grandma teacher at Goodland School, helping kids with their reading skills.

Josephine was loved dearly and will be sadly missed by her children: Gregory (Carrie) Lock, Donald Lock and Debra Lock; grandchildren: Gaya Glassen (Andy), Brianna (Keith) Johnson, Marisa Lock, Krista Johnson, Isabella Lock (Anthony); nine great-grandchildren; other relatives and dear friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers and two sisters.

Services

A memorial service celebrating Josephine’s life will be held at Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 9, 2023. Relatives and friends are welcome to meet with the family for visitation on Thursday at 10 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Private entombment will take place at West Lawn Memorial Park.

A very special thank you to the staff at Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital for their loving and compassionate care.