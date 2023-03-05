Obituary for June Irma Bira

June Irma Bira, 91, of Racine, was called to her Heavenly home on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023.

June was born in Milwaukee on June 30, 1931, to Irma (nee Just) and Max Sell. She was united in a holy covenant marriage to the love of her life, Siegfried Bira, on April 29, 1950, at Cross Evangelical Church in Milwaukee. He preceded her in death in June 2014.

June’s favorite past-time over the years besides loving on her family was knitting and crocheting. She crocheted each of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren their own special adult-size afghan. Over the years she has knitted dozens of baby sets, blankets, or scarves as gifts and enough washcloths to last a few lifetimes. Most recently, she had joyously devoted her time crocheting 27+ baby blankets for an unwed mothers’ WELS support center.

She is survived by her children: Susan (Carl) Babiasz, Rev. Clifford (Carolyn) Bira, Sandra (Dennis) Montey, Cynthia (Shawn) Clifton, Michael Bira, and Julee (Aaron) Wrixton; grandchildren: Carla York, Hannah Machado, Christopher Babiasz, Deidre Montey, John Talbert, Carl Brian Babiasz, Bethany Lakies, Rhea Montey, Melissa Bira, Matthew Montey, Kelsey Santspree, Christopher Henkel, Cameron Clifton, and Greta Wrixton; 23 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandson. She is also survived by her sister, Janet Heckman, half-brother Robert (Cindy) Sell, sisters-in-law Joanne Sell, Linda Sell, Rita Michaelsen, and Joyce (Tom) Hoffmann; godsons James Bira and Duane Bira, and many other nieces, nephews and other relatives.

June was preceded in death by her parents, maternal grandparents who raised her, a stillborn son: Richard Bira, brother Frank, half-brother Max Jr., brothers- and sisters-in-law: Fritz (Helen) Bira, Richard (Darlene) Bira, Carl (JoAnn) Bira, Jim Michaelsen, and Vic Heckman.

Services

Funeral services for June will be held at Wisconsin Memorial Park- Chapel of the Chimes, 13235 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield, on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at 11 a.m. Interment will follow. Relatives and friends may meet with the family on Tuesday morning from 9 a.m. until the time of service.