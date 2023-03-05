Obituary for Viktor P. Gaytotin
Viktor P. Gaytotin, 83, resident of Racine, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at Ascension All Saints-Racine.
He was born in Stanitza Voznesenskaya Russia on Nov.26, 1939, then along with his wife, Lidija they immigrated from Kyiv Ukraine to be closer to their daughter and her family. Viktor became a U.S. citizen in 2010.
Viktor was employed as a supervisor in the Aircraft Manufacturing industry. He found great enjoyment in taking walks in the forest, reading, making fur hats, singing songs in his native Russian, and gathering with family and friends.
Viktor is survived by his wife, Lidija, daughter, Stella and her husband, Mark Armstead, in addition to his grandson, Peter Meinert. He is also survived by friends and relatives in Racine, Russia, and Ukraine.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Raisa and Peter, brother, Yuriy, and sister, Valentina.
Services
Visitation for Viktor will be held on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Sturino Funeral Home from 10:30 a.m. until service time at 11:30 a.m.
Following the services, Viktor will be laid to rest at West Lawn Memorial Park.
To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Viktor P. Gaytotin please visit the Sturino Funeral Home Sympathy Store.
Obituary and photo courtesy of Sturino Funeral Home.
