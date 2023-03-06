Obituary for Adam Lee Maier

Adam Lee Maier

Adam Lee Maier, age 38, passed away Saturday, March 4, 2023, at Ascension All Saints Medical Center. He was born in Racine on Aug. 29, 1984, the son of Peter and Christina (Nee: Maier) Deschler.

Adam was a graduate of JI Case High School. He was employed by Lakeside Curative. Adam enjoyed playing video games, was a fan of action movies, and watching the food network.

He was loved dearly and will be sadly missed by his parents, Peter and Christina; siblings, Hailey (Christian) Isaacson, Peter (Amanda) Deschler Jr., Alex (Angel) Deschler; grandma, Paula Haag; loving nieces, nephews, other relatives, and dear friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Walter Haag, Harvey (Rita) Deschler, and David C. Maier.

Services

A Memorial Service celebrating Adam’s life will be held at the Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 19, 2023. Relatives and friends are welcome to meet with the family for visitation at 1 p.m. until time of service at the funeral home. Memorials to the family have been suggested.