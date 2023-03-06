RACINE — The annual Strike-Out for Youth bowling fundraiser is scheduled for March 26, 2023, at Castle Lanes in Racine. The City of Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services (PRCS) hosts this event to raise funds for youth activities for the Racine community.

This family-friendly event is for all ages and will begin at noon on Sunday with check-in, with bowling getting underway at 1 p.m.

There is space available for nine teams, having five bowlers to a lane. The cost of registration covers three games, shoe rental and an event t-shirt. Advance registration is mandatory and available on a first-come, first-served basis. Raffles and prizes will be awarded as well.

Bowling event registration

How to register: Download the registration form

Pick up a form in person: PRCS office

800 Center St., #127 Any of Racine’s community centers: Bryant Chavez Humble King Tyler-Domer

Add names and signatures of each bowler

Register before March 17, 2023

Turn in your registration to the PRCS office: By Friday, March 17 Monday through Friday 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

Questions? Call: PRCS office: 262-636-9131 Jeanne Brenner: 262-636-9416 Michelle Nelson: 262-636-9139

For more information, please visit the City of Racine PRCS website or on Facebook, in person, or give them a call at 262-636-9131.