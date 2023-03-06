RACINE — The annual Strike-Out for Youth bowling fundraiser is scheduled for March 26, 2023, at Castle Lanes in Racine. The City of Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services (PRCS) hosts this event to raise funds for youth activities for the Racine community.
This family-friendly event is for all ages and will begin at noon on Sunday with check-in, with bowling getting underway at 1 p.m.
There is space available for nine teams, having five bowlers to a lane. The cost of registration covers three games, shoe rental and an event t-shirt. Advance registration is mandatory and available on a first-come, first-served basis. Raffles and prizes will be awarded as well.
Bowling event registration
How to register:
- Download the registration form
- Pick up a form in person:
- PRCS office
800 Center St., #127
- Any of Racine’s community centers:
- PRCS office
- Add names and signatures of each bowler
- Register before March 17, 2023
- Turn in your registration to the PRCS office:
- By Friday, March 17
- Monday through Friday
- 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
- Questions? Call:
- PRCS office: 262-636-9131
- Jeanne Brenner: 262-636-9416
- Michelle Nelson: 262-636-9139
For more information, please visit the City of Racine PRCS website or on Facebook, in person, or give them a call at 262-636-9131.
