Union Grove High School Broncos Media was presented with several awards by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association at the annual Student Seminar and Awards for Excellence in Madison, Wis. on Feb. 25, 2023.

Ten Broncos Media students represented the UGHS community as they collaborated with other students from other high schools and colleges at the event. They attended seminars, workshops, and a job fair where they connected with many radio and television professionals to learn more about opportunities available in the radio and television industry.

This event is sponsored annually by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association to recognize outstanding achievements by Wisconsin high school and college students for their work as radio and television broadcasters.

Broncos Media awards list

UGHS Broncos Media earned seven of the 10 awards that were presented at the high school level and were judged from over 200 entries!

1st Place: TV/Video News Programming Union Grove Tree Lighting Coverage

1st Place: Radio Programming UGHS Club & Activities Report

2nd Place: TV/Video News Broadcasting Holiday Spirit Week News

2nd Place: Radio Programming Jacob’s Halftime Show

2nd Place: TV Sports Broadcasting UGHS Basketball Live Broadcasting

3rd Place: TV/Video Programming Broncos Give Back Day Report

3rd Place: Radio Programming Broncos Give Back Day – Interview with Mrs. Paskiewicz



Mr. Wald is extremely proud of our students and would like to say “Thank you” to everyone for supporting our students as they explore various media opportunities, such as Media Production. Excellent news, Broncos Media!