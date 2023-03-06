Gateway Technical College has named its District and Campus Ambassadors for the 2023-24 school year. The District Ambassador serves as the student voice of Gateway Technical College to the Kenosha, Racine and Walworth County communities. They also attend public events for the college for speaking engagements.

Students who are nominated for this honor display outstanding character, positive attitudes, leadership abilities, personal goals, communication skills, enthusiasm, and self-confidence, according to a news release from the college.

District Ambassador

Dajanae Williams, from the Racine Campus, is the District Ambassador for Gateway Technical College. – Dajanae Williams, of Racine, was originally named the Racine Campus Ambassador. Williams is a student in the Business Management program at Gateway. Her duties will include representing the college at the Wisconsin Technical College System statewide leadership conference of district ambassadors. She also will receive a tuition voucher, valued at $750, from the Gateway Technical College Foundation.

Campus Ambassadors

Thomas Routt, Jr., Ambassador for the Elkhorn Campus. – Thomas Routt, Jr. was chosen as the Elkhart Campus Ambassador. Routt is part of the CNC Programmer program. Diamond Hartwell was chosen to be the Kenosha Campus Ambassador. Hartwell is in the Nursing program in Kenosha. Diamond Hartwell, Ambassador for the Kenosha Campus. –

The Campus Ambassadors also receive tuition vouchers and act as the student voice for their respective campuses both on campus and in their communities.

“We couldn’t be prouder of these three ambassadors,” said Gateway Technical College Provost John Thibodeau. “They all come from very different backgrounds and have inspiring stories to share. Our district ambassador, Dajanae, has a strong message about the value of two-year colleges and will represent us well.”

