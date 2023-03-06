Obituary for Richard A. Haman

Richard (Rick) Alan Haman, 62, passed away peacefully with family by his side on March 2, 2023, after a longtime battle with MS. He challenged the disease at every stage. Rick was born in Racine, Wis., to the late Ralph and Caroline (Seyferth) Haman, on Feb. 8, 1961. On Sept. 27, 1986, he married Amy (Lamberton) Haman.

Rick was a lifelong resident of Racine and a graduate of William Horlick High School, “Class of 1979.” He was a member of Emaus Lutheran Church who faithfully kept him in their prayers. Rick worked many years for Ace Heating and Air Conditioning. When he realized his job was becoming too physically challenging, he did not give up; he went on to take several accounting and business classes at Gateway Technical College which helped him change careers. He then began working for Racine County, Child Support Department until he retired.

Rick will be dearly missed by his loving wife of 36 years, Amy Haman, and their two treasured children, Justin (Amanda) Haman, of Racine, and Jennifer (Colin) Nickell, of Temple, Texas. He also leaves behind his cherished grandchildren: Harleigh & Jaxon Copple, Zayden Haman and Emmeline Nickell. He is further survived by his sister, Anne (Charlie) French, of Racine, and brothers: Jeff (Nancy) Haman, of Sturgeon Bay Wis., Brian (Beth) Haman, of Rochester Minn., David (Deborah) Haman, Los Vegas, Nev., brothers-in-law: Chris (Caren) Lamberton, of Racine, Michael Lamberton, of Racine, Sisters-in-law: Susan (Steve) Leger, of Racine, Heidi (Fred) VanNice, of Waterford Wis., Connie Balthazar, of Racine, and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Rick is preceded in death by his parents, sister, Debbie (Haman) Jagielski, Mother-in-law, Joyce “Joy” (Jenik) Lamberton, and sisters-in-law: Patti Haman and Katie Lamberton.

Services

Relatives and friends may meet with the family on Saturday, March 11, 2023, from 9-11:30 a.m. with funeral services following at Purath-Strand Funeral Home and Crematory, 3915 Douglas Ave., Racine WI 53402. Service will be held with Rev. Steve Wohlfeil officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Richard’s family or Emaus Lutheran Church.

A special thank you from the family to all the caring staff throughout the years, especially: Horizon Hospice, Froedtert Hospital, Community Care, People Care, and Society’s Assets.

