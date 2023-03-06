Death notice for Sarah Nelson
An obituary is not available at this time for Sarah Nelson.
Services
Visitation will be Saturday, March 11, 2023, from 10 a.m. until noon, with the funeral service at noon. Rev. David Gehne will officiate, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 2065 Geneva St., Racine, WI 53402.
To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Sarah, please visit the Purath-Strand Heartfelt Sympathies Store.
Obituary and photo courtesy of Purath-Strand Funeral Home.
