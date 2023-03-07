Racine Unified School District (RUSD) has officially announced the 2023 graduation schedule for high schools.
Graduation schedule
The following schedule is as follows for the Class of 2023 commencement ceremonies:
|High School
|Date
|Time
|Location
|Horlick High School
|June 1
|7 p.m.
|Horlick Field House
|R.E.A.L. School
|June 2
|6 p.m.
|REAL School Field House
|Walden III
|June 2
|6 p.m.
|Walden III Field House
|Case High School
|June 2
|7 p.m.
|Field House
|Park High School
|June 3
|3 p.m.
|Park Field House
More information about ticket sales and other information about graduation can be directed to each individual school or by contacting Racine Unified School District.
Local schools
