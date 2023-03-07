Racine Unified School District (RUSD) has officially announced the 2023 graduation schedule for high schools.

Graduation schedule

The following schedule is as follows for the Class of 2023 commencement ceremonies:

High School Date Time Location Horlick High School June 1 7 p.m. Horlick Field House R.E.A.L. School June 2 6 p.m. REAL School Field House Walden III June 2 6 p.m. Walden III Field House Case High School June 2 7 p.m. Field House Park High School June 3 3 p.m. Park Field House 2023 Racine Unified School District graduation schedule

More information about ticket sales and other information about graduation can be directed to each individual school or by contacting Racine Unified School District.