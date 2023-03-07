Voters in Caledonia on Feb. 21 cast their ballots for incumbent Trustee Bill Folk and challenger Anthony Hammes during the 2023 spring election primary.
Folk, Hammes garner over 75% of votes
There were three residents running for the seat: Folk, Hammes, and Mark Gracyalny. Hammes garnered the lion’s share of the votes – 1,785 – followed by Folk’s 1,484 and Gracyalny’s 987.
Folk was appointed to the board last year after serving as a citizen member of the village’s Plan Commission since 2005.
If he is elected to the board, this would be Hammes’ first seat in public office.
The general election is Tues., April 4. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Election coverage
The Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens are committed to providing you with accurate, timely election information. We are your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with the latest election coverage and other local news.
Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.
Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens – Journalism that serves.
You must log in to post a comment.