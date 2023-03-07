Voters in Caledonia on Feb. 21 cast their ballots for incumbent Trustee Bill Folk and challenger Anthony Hammes during the 2023 spring election primary.

Folk, Hammes garner over 75% of votes

There were three residents running for the seat: Folk, Hammes, and Mark Gracyalny. Hammes garnered the lion’s share of the votes – 1,785 – followed by Folk’s 1,484 and Gracyalny’s 987.

Anthony Hammes Bill Folk

Folk was appointed to the board last year after serving as a citizen member of the village’s Plan Commission since 2005.

If he is elected to the board, this would be Hammes’ first seat in public office.

The general election is Tues., April 4. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.