Mr. Jonathan C. Knutson, age 41, of Sturtevant, passed away at Ascension All Saints Hospital on March 23, 2023. He was born in Racine on April 21, 1981, the son of the late Steven Knutson and Renee (nee: Mertins) Knutson.

Jonathan enjoyed working on vehicles and building things. He was happiest when he was bringing joy to others. He is survived by his loving mother, Renee; sister, Chrystal; grandmother, Laurissa Mertins; niece, Dakota; nephews, Dylan and Drake; uncles, Tom (Cindy) & Steven (Merry); Aunt Michelle; as well as cousins and dear friends. In addition to his father, Jonathan was preceded in death by his uncle Ron, maternal grandfather and paternal grandparents.

Services

Family and friends are invited to meet at the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Saturday, March 11, 2023, for a visitation from 3-5 p.m. A brief service remembering and celebrating his life will follow at 5 p.m. A private interment will take place at West Lawn Memorial Park.

A special note of thanks is extended to Ryan Bittorf for his friendship and support since childhood.