Joseph H. Drechsler, age 88, of Mount Pleasant, passed away on Sunday, March 5, 2023, at the Hospice House, Pleasant Prairie. He was born in Pittsville, Wis. on March 25, 1934, a son of the late Henry and Lina (nee: Dolata) Drechsler.

Joseph H. Drechsler

Joe was educated in the schools of Wood County and came to Racine as a young man. On Sept. 11, 1971, at St Catherine’s Catholic Church in Mapleton, Wis., he was united in marriage to Beverly Mack. An employee of Western publishing for many years, he was a faithful member of St. Louis Catholic Church in Caledonia. Joe enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening, his weekly family cribbage games, and spending time with his pets.

Survivors include his wife, Beverly; his siblings, Hank Drechsler, Harry Drechsler, John (Sharon) Drechsler, Marie (Bill) Fiegel, Carl (MaryBeth) Drechsler, Margaret Hamers, and Dorothy Pilsner; his brothers and sisters-in-law, Patricia (Ronald) Zorko, James (Vicki) Mack, and John (Evelyn) Mack; and many nieces and nephews.

Along with his parents, Joe was preceded in death by his beloved beagle companions which he enjoyed throughout the years.

Services

Funeral services will be held for Joseph Drechsler on Thursday, March 9, 2023. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. at St. Louis Catholic Church, 13207 County Road G, Caledonia. Full military honors will follow. A visitation will take place on Thursday from 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass at Church. Interment will be held privately in Monterey Cemetery, Oconomowoc, Wis.