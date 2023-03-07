RACINE COUNTY — School districts in Racine County are partnering with the Aging and Disability Resource Center (ADRC) to host the Racine County Special Needs Resource Fair on May 2.

The free event is happening from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Waterford Union High School, 100 Field Drive, Waterford.

The fair will provide families, caregivers, and educators who either have or work with anyone of all ages with a physical, cognitive, social, emotional, learning, developmental, or behavioral disability with resources.

More than 50 agencies at fair

There will be more than 50 agencies present at this event. They will be available to provide information about and connect people with local disability services and resources including financial resources, community-based therapies, respite opportunities, recreational ideas, job training, living arrangements, and more.

A full list of participants can be found online.

In addition, attendees can enter a door prize drawing and enjoy light refreshments at the resource fair.

Agencies interested in exhibiting may contact Lori Radtke at LRadtke@basd.k12.wi.us or 262-763-0180 ext. 2224 no later than April 1.

There is no cost to host a booth. Those interested can register on the Agency Registration Page.

More information can be found on the event website.