RACINE COUNTY — The Racine County Foster Care program is hosting its second annual sticker contest as a way to create a conversation about foster care and to encourage community members to ‘Step up and Step into a child’s life.'”

The theme, “Step up and Step into a child’s life,” follows last year’s campaign, “Open up your heart,” and is a continuation of the “Keep Them Home Racine County: Fostering our Community, Fostering our Kids” marketing campaign that started in 2018.

Improving the foster care system

The Racine County Foster Care program dropped their out-of-county placements dropped from over 100 to 18 kids, as of 2023.

“You responded and helped, as we had 144 inquiries to “Keep them Home.” In 2022, we licensed 20 new homes and were able to keep 94% of our children placed in out-of-home care within 40 miles of their bio home,” states Jessica Scheeler, Foster Parent Recruitment and Retention Specialist.

On average, children in care in Racine County are within 2.9 miles of their biological home.

“It just takes one caring adult to influence the outcome of a child. Will you step up?” says Scheeler

The contest

“As community members, we want to make sure our community is aware of the importance of foster care, and in an effort to pull the community together, we are inviting you to get involved as Racine County is having their annual Sticker Contest,” says the release.

Community members, teachers, students, children, and organizations are invited to create and design a 2”x2” sticker that includes the words “Step Up and Step Into a Child’s Life” and “Racine County” and features artwork about why they believe foster care is important to our community. The deadline to complete and email your sticker design to Jessica Scheeler is March 31.

When emailing submissions, include your name, age, and title (community member, teacher, organization member, etc.)

Voting

Racine County Foster Care staff members will select the top 10 entries.

The finalists will be featured on the Racine County Foster Care Facebook page and the community will then vote for their favorite entries. Voting will take place April 10-17.

A winner will be announced on May 1, the start of Foster Care Month.

Winner receives

The winner will:

Have their sticker prominently featured as part of May’s Foster Care Month events and materials and handed out all year long at other Foster Care events.

Have their sticker featured on the Racine County Foster Care Facebook page and website.

Be given a specially printed T-shirt with their winning sticker design.

For more information, please contact Jessica Scheeler, at 262-638-6595 or email jessica.scheeler@racinecounty.com.