Teresa “Terri” Lee Both, age 63, passed away unexpectedly at home on March 5, 2023, surrounded by her loving family.

Terri was born in Milwaukee, Wis. on May 9, 1959, to the late John “Jack” B. Leyer and Clarice Ann (nee: Jacoby) Sklba. She attended St. John Nepomuk, St. Edward’s, and graduated from Washington Park High School. On Oct. 3, 1987, in St. Edward’s Catholic Church, Terri was united in marriage with the love of her life, Melvin “M.J.” Jon Both.

Terri was employed early on in life at a local Open Pantry where she met and fell in love with her soon-to-be husband. Later on in life, she worked for Walker Mfg. and Black Dot Group as a catalog compositor and was pleased to learn that her artwork is still used to this day.

Terri had many hobbies, most of them involving her competitive personality and love for card games. She was notorious for picking light and winning impossible hands at Sheepshead and was a fierce opponent from across the cribbage board. She found much joy when her son’s friends would come over for board game nights, and loved to hear the banter and laughter that ensued. Terri also enjoyed her spontaneous road trips with family to view the countryside, and loved capturing images of dilapidated barns for their “texture.” Most recently, she found a hobby in crocheting, which she enjoyed tremendously. Terri had such an incredible and beautiful personality and had a knack for making friends with just about everyone she met.

Surviving are her loving husband of almost 35 years, M.J.; their sons, Aaron and Kevin; step-mother, Colleen Leyer; brothers & sisters, Kathleen (Paul) Pflieger, Gary Leyer, Dr. Gregory (Michelle) Leyer, Janel (James) Carter, Gene (Sam) Meredith, B.G. US ARMY; Robb (Becky) Meredith, Christopher (Stephanie) Sklba, and Dayvyd (Cindy) Sklba; sister-in-law, Marylee Hetland; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

In addition to her parents, Terri was preceded in death by her step-father, Bill Sklba; and by M.J.’s parents, Melvin L. and Eleanor Both.

Services

A Memorial Celebration will be held on Friday, March 10, 2023, at 6 p.m. at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Friday from 4-6 p.m.

A heartfelt note of thanks to the many medical caregivers on her healthcare team from Ascension, Aurora, and Mayo Clinic, who became such good friends of hers. We are truly appreciative of the caliber and quality of care that she received along the way.