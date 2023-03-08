RACINE — Free prom dresses are available to prom-goers in the Greater Racine area through the Belle of the Ball dress boutique.

The Belle of the Ball organization was founded in 2006 by Krystyna Sarrazin to assist young women who do not have the financial means to purchase a prom dress, according to an article previously posted online on the Racine County Eye.

Express Employment Professionals – Racine & Kenosha is continuing their partnership with the nonprofit to help assist students by helping them find formal wear for free for prom.

Contributions made by community members provide prom dresses and accessories that then become available to the public free of charge.

2023 Belle of the Ball This year’s event is located at the Recon Warehouse, 212 4th St. in Racine. Date Time March 25 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. March 26 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. The 2023 Belle of the Ball schedule RSVP information If you plan on attending Belle of the Ball, please use the following button to RSVP. Belle of the Ball 2023 RSVP Accepting donations To make this event possible, donations are needed. What’s accepted? Prom dresses

Shoes

Accessories (jewelry, hair accouterments, etc.)

Shaving creams Razors

Body sprays

Lotions

Brushes

Nail files

Soaps

Deodorants Donations can be dropped off at 1300 S. Green Bay Road, Suite 200 in Racine, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Dresses from last year’s event. – Credit: Belle of the Ball Facebook page More dresses from last year’s event. – Credit: Belle of the Ball Facebook page