Eugene H. Staaden, 95, passed away on Friday, March 3, 2023, at Pleasant Point.

Gene was born in Racine on Sept. 16, 1927, the son of the late Herman and Lillian (nee: Hallman) Staaden.

Gene served in the United States Navy from 1945 until 1948 when he was honorably discharged. He was united in marriage to Eleanor S. Zekas on June 10, 1950, at St. John’s Nepumuk Catholic Church. Eugene enjoyed a long career at Wisconsin Electric Power Company and had been retired for more than 30 years.

In recent years Gene enjoyed daily cribbage games with his special friends John and Karen Brown. When the weather allowed, Gene liked to sit outside and visit with his many friends and neighbors.

Reminiscent of his military service, Gene proudly wore caps covered in pins commemorating his time in the Navy. On May 11, 2019, Gene and granddaughter Candice joined the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight to Washington D.C.

Gene is survived by his children, Robert (Lori) Staaden of Pleasant Prairie and Jack (Cindy) Staaden of Yorkville; grandchildren, Brandon (Stephanie) Staaden, Candice (fiancé Dean Jeske) Glowinski, Dana (Jacob) Federmeyer, Jack Staaden, Justin Staaden, Jennifer (Kevin) Conway; great-grandchildren, Toby, Aidan and Olivia Staaden, Jeffrey Szulczewski, Gracie and Mila Federmeyer, and Charles and Benjamin Conway. He is further survived by his sister Pat Braun, other relatives and friends.

Gene is proceeded in death by his wife Eleanor on June 29, 2015.

The family would like to thank the caregivers at Hospice Alliance for their recent care of Gene.

Services

Committal service will be held on Monday, March 13, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery Chapel on Hwy 32.

Obituary and photo courtesy of Sturino Funeral Home.

