RACINE COUNTY — This week has been declared Flood Safety Awareness Week throughout Wisconsin, including Racine County.

In recognition of the potential risks posed by flooding, Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave has issued a proclamation to raise awareness of flood safety.

“During this week, the county will be focusing on raising awareness about flood safety and encouraging residents to take steps to protect themselves, their families, and their property from the dangers of flooding. This includes being aware of flood risks in their area, preparing emergency kits and plans, and staying informed of weather conditions and flood warnings,” says the news release.

Flood impact in recent years

106 lives were claimed due to flooding in the United States in 2022. In Racine County, there have been major flooding events in 2007-2009, and again in 2017. In 2022, Racine County was impacted by flooding too. Check out that event in pictures from around the county here. Precipitation from recent ice storms also resulted in power outages and area flooding. Union Grove area near the water utility flooded Wednesday morning. (July 2017)

Racine County Emergency Management and the National Weather Service provide information and resources to help residents understand the risks associated with flooding and how to prepare for and respond to flood events.

Learn to prepare, how to stay safe, understand the data, and get informed about the forecast.

“We have seen first-hand how destructive flooding can be,” said Alex Freeman, Racine County’s Deputy Emergency Management Coordinator in the release. “By working together and taking proactive steps to prepare for flooding, we can help protect our community and ensure the safety of our residents.”

For more information on Flood Safety Awareness Week and how to prepare for flooding, visit the Racine County Emergency Management website.