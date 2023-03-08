Obituary for Sarah Theresa Nelson

Sarah Theresa Nelson of Caledonia, Wis., returned to the hands of God on March 5, 2023, at 42 years young.

Sarah was born on May 20, 1980, in Milwaukee. Sarah was a rockstar at everything she did, from running her business to family and friendships. There was never a mountain too high for Sarah to climb and light up the sky with her smile and positive attitude. She was creative and outgoing and never failed to make other people laugh.

Sarah was Wonder Woman when it came to being a mother, juggling a thousand tasks at once to make every moment magical for Avery & Noah. She flourished as a businesswoman – empowering women, educating, and helping so many people regain their confidence and happiness again. Sarah was a loving wife, making beautiful memories with her husband, Brad, from the moment they connected. She was a strong and devoted wife, mother, sister, friend, aunt, and colleague to many people. If something was pink or sparkly or both, Sarah needed it. She enjoyed camping, being crafty, and making memories with her “peeps.”

She is survived by her loving husband, Brad Nelson; daughter, Avery Nelson; stepson, Noah Nelson; sisters, Susan Krolski and Gwen Saffert; brothers, Jay Peterson and Paul Peterson; nieces, Amanda Dooley, Taylor Krolski, and Carmen Dooley; nephews, Joshua “Bubba” Saffert, Jeremy Saffert, Brandon Saffert, and Joshua Dooley.

In passing, she has rejoiced with her father, Paul Peterson Sr., brother-in-law Kurt Saffert, and nephew, Jacob Krolski.

Services

Her celebration of life will be on Saturday, March 11, 2023, with visitation from 10 a.m. until noon, followed by the funeral service at noon. Rev. David Gehne will officiate at Trinity Lutheran Church, 2065 Geneva St., Racine, WI 53402.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Patty Brisben Foundation for Women’s Sexual Health. In commemorating Sarah, please honor condolence in bright colors and refrain from wearing black; she should be remembered as the bright, bubbly, happy person everyone knew and loved.

