SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN — A winter storm watch is in effect starting March 9 at 6 p.m. until noon on March 10 for portions of east central and southeast Wisconsin.

Winter storm watch affected areas:

Racine, Kenosha, Fond du Lac, Sheboygan, Washington, Ozaukee, Waukesha, Milwaukee, and Walworth counties are included in this winter storm watch. This alert also includes the Racine, Kenosha, Fond Du Lac, Plymouth, Sheboygan Falls, Howards Grove, Oostburg, West Bend, Germantown, Hartford, Mequon, Cedarburg, Grafton, Waukesha, Brookfield, New Berlin, Menomonee Falls, Muskego, Milwaukee, Whitewater, Delavan, Elkhorn, Lake Geneva, and East Troy. Source: weather.gov

The National Weather Service (NWS) states that heavy snow is possible, with a total snow accumulation of six inches or more.

In addition to snow, east-to-northeast winds could gust as high as 30 to 35 mph causing areas of blowing and drifting snow, especially within several miles of Lake Michigan.

Per NWS, travel could be very difficult. There is a possibility for patchy blowing snow that could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

The Racine County Eye will update this as new information becomes available.