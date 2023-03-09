WATERFORD — A 65-year-old man died in a late-night fire in his Waterford home; a fire that is currently under investigation.

According to a press release from the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, several 911 calls came through the communications center at 10:23 p.m. Wednesday, March 8, about heavy smoke coming from a home in the 30900 block of Prospect Drive.

Multiple fire departments responded and learned the homeowner was likely still inside. Crews initiated a rescue effort and discovered the 65-year-old man deceased. His name is not being released pending notification of the family.

Late-night Waterford fire under investigation

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Racine County Arson Taskforce.

If anyone has any information about this incident, they are encouraged to call the Racine County Sheriff’s Investigation Office at 262-636-3225. Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330 or through the Crime Stoppers app or website