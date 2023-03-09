The hammered dulcimer is a stringed instrument that dates back to the Middle Ages and was played throughout England, France, Italy, Germany, the Netherlands, and Spain. It’s become a folk music instrument in the United States over the past century. The instrument’s tuned strings are struck with padded hammers producing a unique sound.

Sweet Melody Strings will perform music, talk about the dulcimer and let museum guests try the instrument for themselves.

Museum admission and the performance are free. Donations are appreciated.

