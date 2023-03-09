Obituary for George M. Eiben

George M. Eiben, 73, of Racine, passed away on Monday, March 6, 2023, in his home.

He was born in Parma, Ohio on Nov. 20, 1949, to the late Lawrence and Mildred (nee: Holman) Eiben. He married Pamela J. Bloom on Dec. 11, 1971. Together they owned and operated a Golden Chicken restaurant for 50 years. Sadly, she preceded him in death on Feb. 4, 2023.

George played college football for the University of Nebraska. He enjoyed watching sports, bowling and being outdoors.

He is survived by children, Robert Eiben, Dawn Vannettie and Michael (Alicia) Eiben; grandchildren, Jessica Eiben, Emily (Mario) Angotti, Amanda Eiben, Bobbie Jo Eiben, Robert Eiben Jr., Kendora Eiben, Brandon Vannettie, Nicole Vannettie, Caitlin Eiben, and Mariah Eiben; five great-grandchildren; and a brother, Lawrence (Lorraine) Eiben Jr.

In addition to his parents and wife Pamela, George is preceded in death by a granddaughter, Erin Eiben.

Services

A Committal Service for George will be held on Friday, March 17, 2023, at 1 p.m. at Holy Cross Cemetery Chapel, on Highway 32. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family have been suggested.

