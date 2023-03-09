Obituary for George M. Eiben
George M. Eiben, 73, of Racine, passed away on Monday, March 6, 2023, in his home.
He was born in Parma, Ohio on Nov. 20, 1949, to the late Lawrence and Mildred (nee: Holman) Eiben. He married Pamela J. Bloom on Dec. 11, 1971. Together they owned and operated a Golden Chicken restaurant for 50 years. Sadly, she preceded him in death on Feb. 4, 2023.
George played college football for the University of Nebraska. He enjoyed watching sports, bowling and being outdoors.
He is survived by children, Robert Eiben, Dawn Vannettie and Michael (Alicia) Eiben; grandchildren, Jessica Eiben, Emily (Mario) Angotti, Amanda Eiben, Bobbie Jo Eiben, Robert Eiben Jr., Kendora Eiben, Brandon Vannettie, Nicole Vannettie, Caitlin Eiben, and Mariah Eiben; five great-grandchildren; and a brother, Lawrence (Lorraine) Eiben Jr.
In addition to his parents and wife Pamela, George is preceded in death by a granddaughter, Erin Eiben.
Services
A Committal Service for George will be held on Friday, March 17, 2023, at 1 p.m. at Holy Cross Cemetery Chapel, on Highway 32. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family have been suggested.
To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of George Eiben, please visit the Purath-Strand Heartfelt Sympathies Store.
Obituary and photo courtesy of Purath-Strand Funeral Home.
Local news
The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, is your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with local news.
Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.
Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens – Journalism that serves.
You must log in to post a comment.