Obituary for John A. Wiedenbeck

John A. Wiedenbeck, 76, of Racine, passed away at Ascension All Saints on Saturday, March 4, 2023.

He was born in Elkhorn, Wis. on Oct. 30, 1946, the son of the late John W. and Dorothy (nee Frear) Wiedenbeck.

John A. Wiedenbeck

John proudly served his nation with the U.S. Army from 1966-68. On June 14, 1969, he married Rosemary M. Leibfried at St. Clement’s Catholic Church in Lancaster, Wis.

He retired from JI Case in 2002 after 37 years of service working as a millwright.

John was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed golfing, hunting, campfires, trap shooting and four-wheeling. However, he was happiest in the company of his family, especially his grandchildren.

In addition to his loving wife, Rosemary, John is survived by his son and daughter, Mike (Kelly) Wiedenbeck of Union Grove and Angela (Scott) Soderquist of Naperville, Ill.; his five grandchildren, Courtney and Justin Wiedenbeck, Nathan, Ella, and Olivia Soderquist; his sister, Nancy (Pete) Fellers; his brother, Bill Wiedenbeck; his sister-in-law, Kathy Scott; his brother-in-law, Paul (Sheri) Leibfried; as well as many dear nieces, nephews and friends.

Services

Family and friends are invited to meet in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory on Friday, March 17, 2023, for a visitation from 3 until 5 p.m. A service celebrating and honoring his life will follow at 5 p.m. and conclude with Military Honors. Memorials have been suggested to the Make-a-Wish Foundation or the Aurora St. Luke’s Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation.

The Wiedenbecks extend a heartfelt thank you to Dr. Sherjeel Sana and his team on the 12th floor at St. Luke’s Vince Lombardi Cancer Clinic for the excellent attention he received while under their care.