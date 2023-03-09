Obituary for Kenneth A. King

Kenneth A. King, age 76, of Pleasant Prairie, passed away on March 6, 2023, after a long battle with lung cancer.

Kenneth was born on Sept. 3, 1946, to Charles and Sarah (nee: Spedale) King in Chicago, Ill. After graduation from Central High School, Kenneth went to work at Jacobsen for 35 years. While at Jacobsen, he held multiple positions within the factory as well as being an active member of his union, Local 556, where he took pride being a steward for his fellow co-workers.

Kenneth and his wife, Sherry (Evans) were married for 33 years. Combined they had four children, Kristyn Badia (King), Natalie Evans, Alfred Evans and Grant Evans.

In his spare time, Kenneth loved to play golf, was an avid bowler for 20+ years and traveled to many ABC bowling tournaments. He loved to work on and restore old cars. His favorite was his 1940 bright red Ford, with which he won many 1st place trophies. In addition, he loved to spend time with his grandchildren, taking them to the zoo and to car shows.

Kenneth is survived by his wife, Sherry; daughters, Kristyn Badia (King) and Natalie Evans; sons, Alfred (Cherie) and Grant (Sandra) Evans; brother, Thomas King; sister-in-law, Pat (Harry) Lofquist; brother-in-law, Frank (Angie) Valente; 11 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; three nieces and seven nephews; other relatives and friends.

Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Sarah; his son, Michael King; and his sister-in-law, Sue King.

Services

There will be a visitation for Kenneth A. King at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Saturday, March 18, 2023, from 2-4 p.m. There will be a time of remembrance and sharing at 4 p.m. The King family would like to extend our sincere gratitude and appreciation to Aurora Cancer Center and Aurora Home Hospice for taking such great care of him.