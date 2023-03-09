The Racine Roundup aired on TMJ4 during the 4 O’Clock news on Thursday, March 9. This week, Racine County Eye staff writer Emma Widmar discussed a new business, an art group in the area, and a new mobile coffee cart at Horlick High School with TMJ4 anchors, Susan Kim and Carole Meekins.

1. PuroClean of Burlington PuroClean of Burlington, which is a Veteran-owned company, is now serving the greater Racine area. The Wine Family, who live in the area, are no strangers to the insecurities that face the county. Widmar explained providing for those in the area was a driving force behind starting their business. Their business provides 24/7 water damage, fire and smoke restoration, mold and biohazard removal services. Business Spotlight: PuroClean of Burlington Read this article

2. Urban Sketchers Racine & Kenosha Next up, Widmar introduced Urban Sketching to viewers. This isn’t a new medium, but it’s taking off in the area. The premise is to sketch on location and show the world one sketch at a time. Through a Facebook group, they post various events for community members to attend and sketch at. Participants sketch local landmarks and create a timestamp of our surrounding community through art. Urban Sketchers Racine & Kenosha: sketching local landmarks through meet-up events Read this article

3. The Rebel Roasters

The segment wrapped up with a heartwarming story about Horlick High School’s Rebel Roasters. The group of students with disabilities serves coffee to staff during the school day. Through their coffee service, they learn skills such as time management, how to handle money, and interacting with their customers. Stay tuned to learn more about other school with similar programs. Rebel Roasters serve up hot coffee at Horlick High School, program teaches students with disabilities vocational skills Read this article

