RACINE, KENOSHA — Multiple counties within Racine and Kenosha Counties have declared a snow emergency for their municipalities.

The following snow emergency restrictions are in effect:

Municipality Time Parking restrictions City of Racine March 9 from 6 p.m. to noon on March 10 No parking is permitted during a snow emergency on either side of the city’s arterial and collector streets and alternate side parking will be in effect from 2:00 a.m. to 6:00 a.m. Village of Mount Pleasant March 9 from 9 p.m. to noon on March 11 Roads with alternate parking signage should apply those parking rules and vehicles in areas without road signage should not be parked on the street or in a cul-de-sac in the event of a snow emergency. City of Kenosha March 9 from 8 p.m. to noon on March 11 Parking is prohibited on all City of Kenosha streets during the snow emergency. City of Burlington March 9 from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. on March 10 Winter Restricted Parking prohibits the parking of cars on the street and municipal lots from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., the municipal parking structure on Dodge Street and Washington Street is available for free, overnight parking. Village of Sturtevant March 9 from 6 p.m. to noon on March 10 No person shall park, stop, or leave standing any vehicle upon any public street, highway, or alley within the Village during the emergency except for vehicles loading or unloading of passengers or property and provided that no other parking ordinance is violated for a period not to exceed 15 minutes. Snow emergencies and parking restrictions

Vehicles parked in violation of these restrictions will be ticketed, and subject to towing throughout the various municipalities.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.