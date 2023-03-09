BURLINGTON – PuroClean of Burlington is doing the grunt work and the heavy lifting during times of need. This new business is owned and operated by the Wine Family, a husband and wife duo who are also a pair of U.S. Veterans.

Jessie Wine – Credit: PuroClean of Burlington Jennifer Wine – Credit: PuroClean of Burlington They are a company that brings 24/7 water damage, fire and smoke restoration, mold, and biohazard removal services to the local area. Additionally, not only do they provide these services to homeowners, but business owners throughout Southeastern Wisconsin as well.

The franchise is now serving the local area, but for more than 20 years, PuroClean of Burlington has provided property restoration and remediation services across the United States and Canada.

The Wine family: PuroClean of Burlington owners and visionaries

Jennifer and Jessie Wine, who have been married for 18 years, are dedicated to serving the community in which they live.

The mascots of PuroClean of Burlington. – Credit: PuroClean of Burlington The husband and wife team currently live in the Wheatland area with their children and new puppies, who have been coined as the PuroClean of Burlington mascots. “Living out in the county, we find that the county is underrepresented in a lot of the services,” says Jennifer.

It’s why they are working to help their neighbors in need through their new business.

The couple met while they were on a peacekeeping mission in Bosnia while serving in the US Army National Guard. At PuroClean of Burlington, they bring a military skill set and a commitment to the community.

“We are proud to welcome another military family onboard with PuroClean, and while we are incredibly proud of their past service to our country, we know their service mindset is going to bring them much success in this next endeavor as they work together with their local community,” said Steve White, President, and COO of PuroClean.

Get to know Jessie

“Servant leadership really resonates with us, and the PuroClean culture and reputation of service is the perfect fit for the next chapter of our career,” says Jessie Wine.

Prior to owning his own business, Jessie had experience working as an insurance property adjuster, as well as providing restoration services, for the past 12 years. “I really found a lot of enjoyment in the restoration side. And ultimately, I decided, one day, I’m gonna own one of these companies,” explains Jessie. That dream has become a reality. Jesse Wine, owner of PuroClean of Burlington, is IICRC certified and will usually be the first face you’ll see when you hire this company for restoration purposes. – Credit: PuroClean of Burlington

He is IICRC (Institute of Inspection Cleaning and Restoration Certification) certified and will serve as the operations manager and the technical lead who handles job sites, claims and insurance.

Jessie is the face you’ll see, responding to the calls, along with his dedicated crew. A set of highly-trained technicians at PuroClean of Burlington stand alongside Jessie helping to provide these services.

“I’ll be their first point of contact then my crews will follow up behind me. I’ll check in on my jobs, generally, every day/every-other-day, just to make sure that the homeowners are happy with what we’re doing,” explains Jessie. “I have been doing this for so long now, 10,000 jobs. I don’t just treat it like it’s the 10,000th job. I treat it like it’s my first time because (typically) it’s their first loss.”

All about Jennifer

Right by Jessie’s side is Jennifer, manager of the new PuroClean of Burlington.

She brings with her 15 years of leadership success in building and implementing quality management systems and corporate regulatory compliance programs for medical and pharmaceutical clients.

Her ability to manage such important aspects of a business in her former employment is helping to guide her through as a new business owner.

“One of the things that I find most rewarding with this business is that we meet people who are experiencing a devastating event; to some people that might be the worst thing that’s ever happened to them. It’s their homes, their properties are damaged, and they don’t know how they’re going to recover. And we have the opportunity to really enter into their lives, kind of take them by the hand and walk them through the process and let them know that everything’s going to be okay,” says Jennifer, confidently.

Their business is run on the basis of putting their customers first and treating them how they’d want to be treated if it was their family dealing with a tragic situation.

Jennifer and Jessie Wine bring a fully-trained staff and state-of-the-art equipment and knowledge to serve the community with restoration projects that return places with damages of many kinds back to their former glory. – Credit: PuroClean of Burlington

“We’re proud to be building a business that is hands-on and helps others recover from the chaos of property damage,” Jennifer Wine said.

For more information about PuroClean of Burlington, call 262-342-2226, email jwine@puroclean.com, or visit their website.