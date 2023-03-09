MOUNT PLEASANT — A traffic stop for speeding on March 5 in the Village of Mount Pleasant led to the third drunken driving charge against a 42-year-old Kenosha man.

In addition to the speeding and drunken driving charge, Charles Young also faces four misdemeanor counts of bail jumping and one misdemeanor count of operating after revocation.

Each of the bail jumping charges carries a maximum fine of $10,000 and nine months in jail, while the misdemeanor drunken driving charge carries a possible fine of $2,000 and one year in jail. The revocation-related charge carries a fine of $2,500 and a year in jail.

The criminal complaint: speeding, 65 in a 45

A Mount Pleasant Police officer clocked Young’s vehicle speeding northbound at 65 mph in a 45 zone on Sheridan Road. When the officer made contact with the defendant, he could smell an odor of intoxicants and also observed his speech was slurred and his eyes were bloodshot.

Young failed a series of field sobriety tests and submitted to a breath test to determine his level of intoxication. Results of that test were not available in the criminal complaint.

Criminal court records show that Young’s driver’s license had been revoked because of a prior alcohol-related violation. He also has two current pending misdemeanor charges in Kenosha County, one for operating while revoked, and the other for resisting an officer, two counts of bail jumping and one for operating while revoked.

Young missed a mandatory court appearance last October, and a warrant had been issued for his arrest, according to the complaint.

Young remains in custody in the Racine County Jail on a $200 cash bond and an $800 signature bond. He is due back in Racine County Circuit Court on May 22 for an 8:30 a.m. status conference.

Racine County Jail – Credit: Racine County Eye