Obituary for Theresa Marie Gergen

Theresa Marie Gergen, 62, of Racine, Wis., passed away unexpectedly, but peacefully, on Feb. 27, 2023. Born on Sept. 29, 1960, she was the last born, only daughter of Audrey and Charles T. May. Growing up in a ranch home, Theresa was Charles’ “girl,” and she spent a lot of time with him in the “Doghouse,” Charles’s woodworking shop. She was the youngest of five children (Richard, Chuck, John and Tom May).

Theresa had the purest heart of gold, always putting others before herself. After attending Sunday Mass every week at St. Lucy’s, she was off to her favorite restaurant, Old Country Buffet.

In high school, Theresa loved choir and biology class. She enjoyed going to the beach and sitting on the rocks, staring out at the water, and watching sunrises and sunsets. Her true passion was cosmetology so she followed her dreams as she attended Gateway Technical College.

In the year 1990, at the age of 30, Theresa was blessed with a baby girl, naming her Kassandra Marie. Kassandra was forever more her precious gem. It was all thanks to Richard Peterson, her late husband, at the time. Theresa also gained two amazing stepchildren, Megan and Justin.

Theresa’s family and friends will miss her dearly and know that life won’t ever be the same without her; they were honestly blessed to have had so many years with her.

Theresa Marie Gergen is survived by her daughter, Kassandra; her stepchildren, Megan and Justin; her son-in-law, Kyle; her grandchildren, Trinity, Noah, and Kyleigh; and her great-grandchild, Hudson.

Theresa will be sincerely missed by family, friends, and all who knew her.

Services

Private services were held for immediate family and close friends. Memorials are suggested to St. Lucy’s Church as they provided our family and many others with a beautiful, blessed service and happiness.