RACINE, KENOSHA COUNTIES — Due to the snowfall impacting Southeastern Wisconsin, residents in Racine and Kenosha Counties are experiencing power outages on March 9-10 according to WE Energies.

The number of residents affected by the outages continues to change as new reports are made and as power is restored.

As of 12:10 a.m., on March 10, there are 7,112 WE Energies customers in Racine who are without power. Customers without service total 3,214 in Kenosha County. In Milwaukee County, 13,859 residents are impacted. Power outage map March 9, 10, 2023 – Credit: WE Energies

At this time, there is a Winter Storm Warning in effect for Racine and Kenosha Counties. Snow emergencies have also been declared in multiple municipalities in Racine and Kenosha Counties.

Report outages

To view power outages, visit WE Energies’ outage map online. Call the power outage line at 1-800-662-4797 to report an outage. Additionally, any customer who loses power should report it on the WE Energies app or online.

Power outage safety measures

WE Energies encourages people to be prepared if the power goes out and to take safety measures.

One such measure is making sure your gas and electric meters remain accessible. Clear snow and/or ice from them regularly, just as you would your sidewalk and driveway.

“We’d ask any customer who loses power to please report it on our app, online, or over the phone. Also, if you see a line down, assume it is energized and stay at least 25 feet away and report it to us or the local police department,” said Amy Jahns, WE Energies spokesperson, told the Racine County Eye during the ice storm in Feb 2023.

Check-in

If you have loved ones in affected areas, check in with them to see if they are in need of assistance. There are emergency services available for those in need.

Be prepared

For future preparedness, read how you can prepare your home for power outages and keep your family safe.

