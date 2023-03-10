Obituary for David C. Halverson

David C. Halverson, 79, of Racine, passed away at AccentCare-Oak Creek, on Thursday, March 9, 2023. He was born in Superior, Wis. on May 21, 1943, the son of the late Clayton S. and Elsie E. (nee: Joiner) Halverson.

David C. Halverson

David served his country with the U.S. Army in Germany. He was united in marriage on July 6, 1968, to Edith Van Alstine at Calvary Baptist Church in Superior Wis.

He had been employed by S.C. Johnson for over 34 years until retiring. He was a member of the S.C. Johnson 20 Year Club, the JMBA, and the Sturtevant Schafkopf Club, and enjoyed golfing and a nightly Cribbage challenge with his wife, Edi. David was a longtime volunteer driver for Meals On Wheels. His dream hobby was the automotive restoration of a 1959 Pontiac Chieftain and a 1949 Chevy P.U. Quarter Ton.

Surviving are his loving wife, Edith; their children, Leayn (Paul)Tabili, and Debra (Charles) Boedecker, all of Racine; grandchildren, Bailey Shantry, Maxwell Shantry, and James Boedecker; brother, Bruce (Roberta) Halverson, of Burnsville, MN; sister, Jennifer (Bruce) Rhode, of Farmington, Minn.; his nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends also survive him. In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by their daughter, Angela Joy Halverson and his sister, Susan Mann.

The family extends a special thank you to the wonderful staff at AccentCare Hospice, Oak Creek, who provided gentle care for David in his final days, and also to the staff at Ascension All Saints in Racine for their care of David in his time of need over these past months.

Services

A celebration of David’s life, with full military honors, will be held at the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Saturday, March 18, at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Ethan Davis officiating. Visitation will be in the funeral home that morning from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be directed to local charities.